Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.95 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $386.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

