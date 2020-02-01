RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 218,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,200. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

