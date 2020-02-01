Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.29-3.34 for the period.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 6,608,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

