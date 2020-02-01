Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Realty Income worth $85,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,608,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.