Reach (LON:RCH) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at Barclays

Reach (LON:RCH) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCH. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Reach in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Reach to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:RCH traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 133 ($1.75). The stock had a trading volume of 135,238 shares. Reach has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.77 ($1.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $398.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.83.

In other news, insider Anne Bulford purchased 11,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60). Also, insider Jim Mullen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($131,544.33).

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

