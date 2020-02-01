RDL Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of RDL Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

