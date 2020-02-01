Raymond James Boosts D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $66.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHI. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.46.

DHI opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 75.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 24.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 50.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 161,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 23.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

