Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) Announces GBX 2.80 Dividend

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RNK opened at GBX 286 ($3.76) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65. Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNK shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider William Floydd purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell purchased 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

