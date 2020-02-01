Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RAND stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 357.14, a quick ratio of 357.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.03. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 117.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

