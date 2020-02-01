Raise Reaches Market Cap of $378,599.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Raise token can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $378,599.00 and $39,067.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.02952279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

