RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $6.06. RADA Electronic Ind. shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 266,377 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $253.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.25 and a beta of 0.54.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the 3rd quarter worth $13,635,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,887,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 406,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

