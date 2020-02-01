QV Investors Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 77,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,806,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $129,456,000 after buying an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.45. 5,386,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.53. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

