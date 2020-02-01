QV Investors Inc. Sells 706,822 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 706,822 shares during the period. TELUS comprises about 2.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of TELUS worth $61,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TELUS by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TELUS by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 381,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,338. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.