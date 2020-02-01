QV Investors Inc. Sells 570 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,482. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

