QV Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alleghany by 692.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 185.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 2,033.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Alleghany by 49.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock traded down $14.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $797.66. 43,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,336. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $600.23 and a 12-month high of $816.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $800.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.55.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

