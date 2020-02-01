QV Investors Inc. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 273.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $26,931,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

UNP traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.42. 3,563,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

