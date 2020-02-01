Qubitica Price Hits $29.10 on Major Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $151,166.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for about $29.10 or 0.00311941 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045949 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012079 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

QBIT is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qubitica can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

