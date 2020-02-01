Quadrant Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $107.14. 13,698,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. The company has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

