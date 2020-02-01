Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $385.62 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00023252 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, HBUS and Poloniex. Qtum has a market cap of $211.07 million and approximately $385.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,101,020 coins and its circulating supply is 96,351,000 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bitfinex, Ovis, Poloniex, DigiFinex, BigONE, CoinExchange, Coinrail, Huobi, Liquid, Allcoin, Bittrex, CoinEx, Livecoin, OKEx, Cobinhood, Coinone, BCEX, GOPAX, BitForex, Coinsuper, Coinnest, Crex24, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Upbit, Exrates, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Bibox, LBank, Bleutrade, HBUS, LiteBit.eu, Iquant, Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC, ABCC, CoinEgg, Kucoin, DragonEX, Liqui, EXX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

