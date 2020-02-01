Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.11 million.Qorvo also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.55 EPS.

QRVO stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.11.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $199,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

