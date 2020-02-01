Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 86985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.

The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.