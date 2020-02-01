Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Insights

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.86. 3,552,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

