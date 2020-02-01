Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Qorvo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.86. 3,556,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. Qorvo has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

