PWR Coin (PWR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 82.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 73.2% higher against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $181,322.00 and $26.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.01240645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047146 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00200576 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067831 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001834 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

