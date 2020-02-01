Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to report $489.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $484.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $422.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 115,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,460,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,167,000 after buying an additional 780,747 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 666,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 365,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 2,783,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,816. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

