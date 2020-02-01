PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.52.

PHM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. 4,079,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

