Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $24.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. 55,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

