Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.