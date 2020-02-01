Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,400 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $14.97. 630,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 6.03. Provention Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In related news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

