ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 5.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.01, approximately 18,499,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,291,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

