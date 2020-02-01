ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 5.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.01, approximately 18,499,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,291,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.