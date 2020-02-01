ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) rose 16.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.15, approximately 46,279,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 20,631,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 342.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.