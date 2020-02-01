ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Shares Down 6.1%

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.08, approximately 546,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 134,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
