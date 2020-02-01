ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Shares Down 6.1%

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.08, approximately 546,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 134,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

