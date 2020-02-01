Prometeus (PROM) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Prometeus has a market cap of $4.89 million and $772,121.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Prometeus token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00011619 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. Prometeus' official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network .

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

