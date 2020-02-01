Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.69. 6,531,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,490. Progressive has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4,525.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

