PRiVCY Reaches Market Capitalization of $63,301.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 74.8% higher against the US dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $63,301.00 and $89.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00068055 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

