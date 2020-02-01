Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 885,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,739,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320,114. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

