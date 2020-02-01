Primecoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $9,278.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 90.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,538,359 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.