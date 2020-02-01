Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 0.6%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.19), 18,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.20).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Premier Miton Group from GBX 212 ($2.79) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.05. The stock has a market cap of $262.93 million and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe purchased 10,000 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

