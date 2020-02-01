Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Preformed Line Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

PLPC traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 5,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,167. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 82,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

