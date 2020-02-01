Power Integrations Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $97.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,844 shares of company stock worth $8,113,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

