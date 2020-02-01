Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

PSTL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,321,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.