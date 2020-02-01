Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of Post worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Post by 5,754.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Post by 245.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Post by 43.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 115,331 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of Post stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.