PonziCoin Price Hits $0.0036 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. PonziCoin has a total market cap of $3,142.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.02907122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

