Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,935,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,778,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,324. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

