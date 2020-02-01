Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.61 on Friday, reaching $1,434.23. 2,403,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,402.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

