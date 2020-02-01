Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 471 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of KO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

