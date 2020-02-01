Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,941 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,656,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,680. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

