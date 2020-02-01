POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. POA has a market cap of $2.77 million and $73,616.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bibox and Bancor Network. During the last week, POA has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

