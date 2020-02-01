Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 843 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,481,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

