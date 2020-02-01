Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. 241,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.98. Plexus has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $376,598.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,531.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $397,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,370 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,792 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,093 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Plexus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

